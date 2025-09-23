Iran not to reduce its missile capabilities: Spokeswoman

Speaking in his weekly presser on Tuesday, Iranian Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said that the Iranian Government will not give up any opportunity of diplomacy to achieve the rights of the people.

Regarding the activation of the snapback mechanism, Mohajerani said, "The government is optimistic, but it has designed the most pessimistic scenarios for the activation of the snapback mechanism."

The government spokesperson described the snapback mechanism as illegal and acknowledged its psychological impact, which would inevitably lead to economic and social consequences. She emphasized that the diplomatic apparatus is fully committed to preventing its activation, citing multiple trips by Foreign Minister Araghchi as evidence of these efforts.

She also added, “We have never welcomed sanctions, but the government has been prepared for all eventualities from the start.”

On Missile Program

Mohajerani emphasized that Iran does not seek anyone’s permission to defend its people. She stated that during the recent 12-day war, alongside national unity, it was Iran’s missile power that protected the Iranian nation.

She added, “We neither seek permission for our missile capabilities nor will we reduce them. We will never trade the security of our people for anything."

Elsewhere in her remarks, the Government Spokeswoman said that there is no access to its enriched uranium, and they are buried after the recent aggression on the country's nuclear infrastructure.

MNA/