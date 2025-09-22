Iran prepares plans for post-snapback mechanism activation

Aref made the remarks on Monday at a meeting of the Economic Council in Tehran where he referred to the three European countries' attempt to restore UN Security Council sanctions on Iran. “Our nation and different governments performed well in the face of the oppressive Western sanctions. Of course, we do not favor the return of the sanctions, and we hope that European countries will at least exercise some common sense and learn from the experience of confronting our government and people.”

The First Vice President noted, “Germany supplied Saddam with weapons during the eight-year imposed war, and the United Kingdom and France also played a role in equipping Iran’s enemy, but what did they achieve? They supported Saddam’s regime for eight years and saw the results. Do they really want to take a look at the past and return to a path that does not benefit them at all.”

He emphasized, “The Islamic Establishment, [Pezeshkian] government, and people are fully prepared for the three European countries’ plan to restore Security Council sanctions.”

"The 14th government had developed programs for special circumstances since the beginning of its work. However, we basically think that the country should be governed under normal conditions, but not only do we have plans for these normal conditions, we also have programs for special circumstances, especially in the economic field."

Aref added, "We are ready to confront any oppressive behavior against our people and country. We are not war-mongering, but the slightest move from the enemy will receive our firm and decisive response."

