White paper expounds on development of China's women role

The Communist Party of China (CPC) leads Chinese women in exercising their lawful democratic rights, participating in social and economic development, and sharing the fruits of reform and development, all on the foundation of gender equality, according to the white paper, titled "China's Achievements in Women's Well-Rounded Development in the New Era."

The CPC's leadership is the fundamental guarantee of China's work related to women, it said.

The white paper said highlighting gender equality as a basic national policy is an innovative practice of the Chinese socialist system and a momentous decision for advancing this cause and women's well-rounded development.

Development cannot be achieved without women, and its fruits should be shared by all, the white paper said, adding that in this spirit, China has integrated the advancement of gender equality into its broader development process.

Upholding a people-centered philosophy of development, China respects the agency of women and has strengthened relevant institutional safeguards, policy support, and public service supply for their development, the white paper said.

Together with all other countries, China works to shape a global environment conducive to women's development, to safeguard international fairness and justice, and to make its due contribution to moving the world to a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress, it added.

MNA/Xinhua