US veto of Gaza ceasefire sparks condemnation

On Thursday, the US, one of five permanent Council members who possess the right to veto, blocked a UNSC resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, marking the sixth such veto since the onset of Israel’s genocide nearly two years ago, Press TV reported.

“The US administration’s use of veto in the UN Security Council to thwart a UN draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip represents a blatant complicity and full partnership in the crime of genocide committed by the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people,” Hamas said on Thursday.

The movement added that the US veto is “a green light for the continuation of the crimes of killing, starvation and the savage criminal offensive on Gaza City.”

Appreciating the 10 countries that put forward the draft, including Algeria, Denmark, and Pakistan, Hamas urged these countries and other nations, as well as international organizations, to pressure the Israeli regime to stop the genocidal war and hold the Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes against the Palestinians.

The draft called for a ceasefire, the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the restoration of basic services in Gaza, citing famine conditions and intensifying Israeli attacks. The text also urged compliance with international humanitarian law and pressed the Israeli regime to remove restrictions on aid access.

The Islamic Jihad resistance movement also stressed that the US veto constitutes “additional evidence that the [Donald] Trump administration is an actual partner and a major instigator of these crimes.”

The movement noted that what’s taking place “represents a disregard not only for international laws and humanitarian norms, but also for the region’s peoples and regimes, which are divided between those that are powerless and those that are complicit.”

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement also slammed the US veto as an open license for Israel to continue committing genocide in Gaza.

Israel launched the war after Gaza's resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 65,141 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

MNA