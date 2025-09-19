Hamas warns Israel of 'graveyard' in Gaza as six soldier died

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, released a statement describing Gaza as a “costly war of attrition” and warned that the fate of Israeli captives hinges on Israel’s military moves.

Issued in Hebrew, the statement emphasized that Hamas fighters are deployed throughout neighborhoods, prepared to confront Israeli forces, Press TV reported.

The statement said Israeli captives are now scattered throughout neighborhoods in Gaza City and warned that the Al-Qassam Brigades will not guarantee their safety as long as Netanyahu remains determined to “kill them.”

On Thursday, Israeli forces advanced further into northern Gaza, with tanks spotted moving along roads toward the heart of Gaza City, where residents reported disruptions to phone and internet services.

Local medical staff said at least 33 bodies, killed in Israeli airstrikes, were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli military announced that four soldiers were killed and three others injured earlier in the day in Rafah, southern Gaza.

According to an initial investigation, the casualties occurred when a Humvee was struck by a roadside bomb while accompanying a bulldozer clearing a route in Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood.

Separately, two Israeli soldiers were shot dead at a crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan by a Jordanian resident.

The man, who arrived in a truck, opened fire on troops near the border. Israel’s ambulance service confirmed that the two soldiers later died of their wounds.

The latest clashes came as the Israeli military pressed ahead with aggression in Gaza City, which has faced intensified artillery shelling and airstrikes. The attacks have displaced tens of thousands of residents.

Since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal campaign in Gaza in October 2023, it has killed more than 65,000 people and wounded over 165,000 individuals.

MNA