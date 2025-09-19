  1. Politics
UN staff protest Israeli killing of aid workers in Gaza

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Hundreds of UN staff gathered on place des Nations in Geneva on Thursday to protest against targeting of humanitarian workers in Gaza.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023 Israel-Hamas conflict began, some 543 aid workers have been killed in Gaza including 373 UN staff and team members, according to UN data, making it the deadliest conflict in the body's 80-year history.

UN staff carried placards saying "Peace for Gaza" and "Not a Target" and lay over 370 white roses next to a memorial plaque in Geneva to represent each UN aid worker killed in the war.

"Today, the UN staff are coming together to say that enough is enough, to say that we cannot kill our colleagues in Gaza with such impunity and to say stop to all these murders," Nathalie Meynet, President of the UN refugee agency staff council, told Reuters at the protest.

Several hundred people joined in the protest and a minute of silence in the bright Geneva sunshine outside the UN building.

