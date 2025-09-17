Russia ready to boost military cooperation with Iraq: Shoigu

Sergey Shoigu is on his first working visit to Baghdad. He said Russia and Iraq are “long-standing partners” with traditionally friendly relations, and that Russia intends to strengthen coordination with Iraq’s defense, security and intelligence agencies.

“First of all, this concerns the coordination of approaches and exchange of experience in the sphere of countering terrorism and extremism,” Shoigu said in remarks carried by Interfax.

He said that Russian-made military products have proven effective in Iraq’s conditions and could be upgraded with combat experience gained during Russia’s “special military operation.”

On regional issues, Shoigu stressed Iraq’s “important historical role,” while warning that the Middle East situation continues to deteriorate, threatening global stability.

He condemned Israel’s Sept. 9 airstrikes in Doha as a “gross violation of international law and the UN Charter,” claiming the attack undermined Qatar’s mediation between Hamas and Israel.

He further noted that Moscow and Baghdad share views on Syria, recalling the quadrilateral coordination center in Baghdad involving Russia, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

“Contacts are becoming more intense, and they are multidirectional. This concerns business, economics, and transport. Military and military-technical cooperation,” Shoigu also said during a brief conversation at Baghdad airport with Ali Nasser, deputy adviser to the Iraqi prime minister for national security.

He noted that, despite his brief preparation for his trip, the agenda is "very busy" and geared toward constructive discussions.

Nasser emphasized Russia and Iraq's "very long historical relations," citing this as one of the reasons for their "intense and fruitful dialogue."

