Iran's security chief, Saudi defense minister discuss Coop.

Ali Lari­jani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Khalid bin Salman expressed appreciation for Iran’s hospitality during his previous visit to Tehran earlier this year. He underlined the importance of continuing constructive dialogue between the two countries.

During the talks, both sides discussed newly emerging issues of mutual concern and reviewed the implementation of previous agreements reached in recent rounds of dialogue. The meeting also highlighted the necessity of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense and security fields.

Lari­jani was accompanied by Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy for Foreign Policy at the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad Ali Bak, the Foreign Minister’s Assistant for Persian Gulf Affairs.

The visit to Riyadh is the third international mission for Lari­jani since his appointment as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. He had earlier traveled to Baghdad and Beirut for high-level consultations.

