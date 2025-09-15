  1. Politics
Larijani reticules Netanyahu's remarks about US civilization

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has rebuked the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about being "the frontline of American civilization."

"When a rootless child-killing criminal like @Netanyahu calls himself 'the frontline of American civilization', you can’t blame Americans if they feel like suicide," Larijani wrote in a post on his X account on Monday.

