Larijani reticules Netanyahu's remarks about US civilization

"When a rootless child-killing criminal like @Netanyahu calls himself 'the frontline of American civilization', you can’t blame Americans if they feel like suicide," Larijani wrote in a post on his X account on Monday.
TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has rebuked the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about being "the frontline of American civilization."
