Iran to launch 3 new rail lines to neighboring states: CEO

CEO of Iran’s National Railway Company (RAJA) Jabbar Ali Zakeri, who is also the deputy minister of roads and urban development, said on Saturday that the new rail routes will cover destinations in Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, according to Press TV.

Zakeri said that RAJA plans to launch direct rail passenger trips from Tehran to the Turkish capital of Ankara, adding that the service will be an extension to the current route between Tehran and the Turkish city of Van.

He said Iranian and Turkish authorities have been discussing financial issues related to the new route, including fares, adding that he expects trips on the route to begin within the next two months.

The official said another new route will cover passenger trips between the Iranian cities of Tehran and Mashhad and the Afghan city of Herat, adding that trips will begin as soon as Iran and Afghanistan sort out travel document issues.

Zakeri said the route will allow direct travel from Iran to Rozanak near Herat, adding that the trip will extend to Herat itself once Iranian contractors finish the construction of the 70-kilometer rail link between the city and Rozanak.

He said Raja has also been planning the launch of a passenger route from Iran’s Mashhad to the city of Marv in Turkmenistan.

The Raja chief said the route will allow Iran to boost its economic and trade relations with Central Asian countries, as it can facilitate the access of Iranian passengers to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan once it becomes fully operational.

MNA