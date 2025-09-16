Iran, allies submit draft resolution to protect nuclear sites

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Iran, along with China, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Belarus, has submitted a draft resolution titled “Prohibition of all forms of attack and threats of attack against nuclear sites and facilities under IAEA safeguards.”

"To defend the integrity of the NPT, Iran along with China, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Belarus have submitted a draft resolution on "Prohibition of all forms of attack and threats of attack against nuclear sites and facilities under #IAEA safeguards"," Baghaei wrote on X on Tuesday.

"As our draft reconfirms, all countries enjoy 'inalienable right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes' and are 'entitled to effective guarantees against any attack or threat of attack',” he added.

"It also reaffirms that all States must refrain from attacking or threatening to attack peaceful nuclear facilities in other countries," the senior Iranian diplomat continued.

Hi concluded by saying that these principles must be upheld; it is high time that the international community acted firmly to prevent the normalization of lawlessness.

Iran has consistently condemned Israeli and US-backed attacks against its safeguarded nuclear facilities, stressing these aggressions undermine global security and the IAEA’s credibility. Tehran, supported by countries opposed to Western unilateralism, has repeatedly emphasized that peaceful nuclear activities are a sovereign right under the NPT. The proposed resolution is part of Iran’s broader campaign to pressure the IAEA and member states into taking a firm stand against military threats to nuclear programs under international monitoring.

