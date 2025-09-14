Global wrath against Israel achievement of Al-Aqsa Storm Op.

Speaking in a meeting on the occasion of the commemoration ceremony of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif stated that the Al-Aqsa Operation showed that Palestinian people are steadfast for reclaiming their territories.

The aftermath of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation has forced more Zionists to leave the occupied territories and nowadays, there is a growing international support for the Palestinian cause, he underlined.

The pace of return by Palestinian displaced persons to their homeland is on the rise, while at the same time the number of Zionists leaving the occupied territories with no intention of returning has increased, Sharif continued.

“Today, the rate of return by Palestinian refugees to their land is increasing, and concurrently the figures for one-way emigration of Zionists from the occupied territories are rising,” Sharif said.

According to him, citing official figures published by the Zionist regime itself, nearly two million Zionists have left the occupied territories since the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation in October 2023, and a significant portion of them do not intend to return.

He described the demographic changes in the occupied territories as favorable to the Palestinian people, saying, “A review of the statistics shows that conditions are changing in favor of the oppressed Palestinian nation. Likewise, the wave of global public support for the Palestinian cause has become markedly stronger than before the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, which has increased hope for the future and victory of the Palestinian people.”

Sharif warned that any hostile move by the Zionist regime against Iran or the Iranian nation would be received with a “severe and crushing” response, drawing a parallel to the demonstration of Iran’s power and capability during the 12-day imposed war.

He stressed that Iran has stood up to the Zionists and Americans, saying the 12-day confrontation was instructive. Referring to the extensive American offensive and defensive systems placed at the disposal of the Zionist regime, Sharif said, “We humbled the Zionists under that very heavy pressure.”

At the same time, Sharif characterized support for the resistance movement as a human, Islamic, religious, and legal duty.

He added that conditions no longer allow the founders and supporters of the Israeli regime to defend this “criminal gang,” denouncing the Zionists for acting outside all norms, and warned that they are now seeking to repeat the strike on Qatar by attacking Egypt.

