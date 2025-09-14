Israel attack on Doha "state terrorism": Qatar PM

Al Thani made the remarks in an address to a preparatory meeting of the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Monday in response to Israel’s strikes against leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Doha on September 9.

"Israel's ongoing violation of international law is evident in the attack against Doha - and it can be described as state terrorism,” he said, Press TV reported.

He added that the Israeli attack against Hamas leaders in Doha will lead to nothing but efforts to curb escalation.

The prime minister emphasized that Israel's "practices" will fail to stop Qatar’s mediation efforts with Egypt and the US to end the war in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the Israeli regime launched missiles at a residential area in Doha, targeting Hamas’s leaders, who were meeting to discuss a proposal by US President Donald Trump for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Top Hamas leaders survived the attack; however, five members of the Gaza-based resistance group and a Qatari security officer were killed.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously condemned the Israeli regime’s attack.

The Qatari prime minister said Israel is intentionally expanding the war and turning down successive ceasefire proposals.

The time is ripe for the international community to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable "for all the crimes it has perpetrated,” Al Thani added.

"Israel must know that the continuous genocidal war against the Palestinian people, aiming at forcibly transferring them outside their homeland, cannot succeed, no matter what false justification is provided," he emphasized.

He noted that participants at the Arab-Islamic summit will on Monday condemn Israel's "barbaric" attack and support Qatar’s lawful measures to safeguard its sovereignty.

The prime minister stressed the importance of taking fierce and firm measures in addressing Israel’s attack.

Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed at least 64,871 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

