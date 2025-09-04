Supporting oppressed Palestine Muslim nations' responsibility

On the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), leader of Ansarullah, Sayyid Abdulmalek al-Houthi delivered a speech on Thursday.

Zionists with US support are carrying out genocidal aggression against Gazans, al-Houthi said in address to crowd, adding, "Zionist entity commits such genocidal crimes in front of the world's watchful eyes."

Al-Houthi, also, denounced Zionist enemy for carrying on with daily violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Describing supporting oppressed Palestinian people as Muslim nations' responsibility, he criticized certain people who do not realize dangers of complacency, colluding with Zionist enemy.

'Palestinians' plight exposes deep moral decline of Muslims under satanic influence of soft war influence, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Houthi said Muslim Ummah dragged into decline after turning away from Holy Qur'an, The Prophet guidance.

The problems' of Muslims begin when they start deviating from the Holy Qur'an, he said, adding that Muslims are duty-bound to re-establish connections with holy Qur'an, the Prophet's Guidance

Updating...

MNA/

