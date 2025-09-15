Iran’s diplomatic efforts in support of Gaza

In the shadow of the devastating war in Gaza, the Islamic Republic of Iran is executing a sophisticated and multi-pronged diplomatic strategy designed to capitalize on global outrage and fundamentally alter Israel's standing in the international community.

Moving beyond rhetorical condemnation, Tehran's campaign is a calculated blend of soft power, humanitarian outreach, and a relentless political push for the complete isolation of the Israeli regime. This approach is framed within the broader doctrine of its "Axis of Resistance," positioning Iran as the primary champion of the Palestinian cause.

Central to this effort is a clear strategic directive from Iran's Leadership, which has publicly urged countries worldwide to sever their relations with Israel, beginning with economic ties and escalating to political cuts. Iranian diplomats are now tasked with making this a cornerstone of all bilateral and multilateral discussions, from engagements with regional neighbors to forums like the United Nations and BRICS.

Concurrently, Iran is amplifying its narrative through media diplomacy, highlighting Israeli war crimes and human rights violations. While providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, Tehran argues that concrete actions—not just resolutions—are needed.

Political and diplomatic support

Iran is actively participating in Islamic and international forums to champion the rights of the Palestinian people, demand an end to Israeli aggression, and call for the lifting of the Gaza blockade.

Humanitarian assistance

Iran has distributed humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and essential equipment through various channels to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

These efforts are coordinated through aligned organizations and official pathways to ensure effective delivery.

Diplomatic initiatives and political solutions

Tehran is pursuing diplomatic measures to achieve a ceasefire, reopen the Gaza Strip, and establish humanitarian corridors.

Media and narrative-shaping

Through media diplomacy and international engagement, Iran is publicizing the true narrative on Palestinian rights and Israeli human rights violations, aiming to raise global awareness.

A key strategic directive

A recent address by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the administration outlined a clear foreign policy priority: urging countries to sever relations with Israel, starting with economic ties and expanding to political ones. This multi-layered strategy, if consistently implemented, could significantly isolate and discredit Israel on the global stage.

The Leader emphasized that economic disengagement should precede political cuts, as reducing trade and commercial cooperation is often more feasible and less politically costly for many nations.

Historical precedents show that even states reluctant to break diplomatic ties may be willing to limit economic interactions—such as halting oil and gas sales or closing ports to Israeli ships.

This call extends beyond Islamic nations. A growing number of countries worldwide have already begun scaling back relations with Israel, indicating substantial international potential for this policy.

Consequently, Iran’s Foreign Ministry and diplomatic institutions are prioritizing the promotion of bilateral and multilateral disengagement from Israel in international dialogues.

The changing global order

The world is gradually transitioning to a new international order, shaped by unpredictable developments. One such catalyst was the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, which exposed Israel’s vulnerabilities and heightened its global isolation.

Today, Israel is widely viewed as a pariah regime due to its actions in Gaza, which include genocidal practices, blatant violations of international law, and expansionist policies. Opposition to Tel Aviv has become a dominant global discourse.

Public diplomacy also plays a crucial role. Unlike in the past, when Palestine was a taboo subject in some nations, Palestinian flags now fly in streets across Europe, the US, and Australia. Grassroots movements—such as those promoting boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israeli products—are exerting informal but effective pressure. The synergy between official diplomacy and public advocacy is paving the way for comprehensive Israeli isolation.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour