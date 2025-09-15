Hamas urges Islamic FMs to act after Israel’s failed plot

The Hamas movement has sent an urgent message to Arab and Islamic foreign ministers as well as international institutions, urging immediate pressure on the Israeli regime to halt its ongoing aggression against Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and al-Quds.

Hamas stressed the need for Arab and Islamic states to take decisive action to stop the regime’s bullying, which continues to violate international law.

The statement underscored the importance of politically and economically boycotting the Israeli regime and pushing to isolate it on all fronts. Hamas also emphasized that Arab and Islamic nations must hold Israel accountable and compel it to comply with international law.

The message came as Arab and Islamic countries' foreign ministers convened a joint meeting yesterday, condemning the Israeli regime’s aggression against Qatar.

MNA/