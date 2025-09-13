Tehran hosts 1st Iran-India, Uzbekistan political meeting

The first trilateral meeting of the political consultations was held at the level of regional directors general of the foreign ministries of the three countries in Tehran on September 9, 2025.

The Iranian delegation was headed by Mohammad Reza Bahrami Director General for South Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran; the Indian delegation was headed by Anand Prakash Joint Secretary (PAI), at the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India; and the Uzbek delegation was headed by Gholamjon Primkulov, Head of the Department for Cooperation with South Asia, Near, Middle East and Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Expressing their satisfaction with holding this trilateral meeting, the three parties emphasized organizing it on a regular and annual basis in line with ensuring mutual interests and promoting welfare and prosperity in the region.

At this meeting, the three parties stressed expanding and deepening cooperation, especially in the areas related to connectivity, utilizing the strategic position of ports in this regard, and the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

They reviewed the progress made on decisions adopted at the third meeting of Chabahar Working Group held in November 2024 in Mumbai, India. The three parties also examined and emphasized measures to develop trade relations and other subjects of mutual interest.

