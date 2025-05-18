Iran, India stress developing Chabahar Port, INSTC

National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval held a telephone conversation with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of trade and economy.

Iran plays a leading and constructive role in the region and cooperation of the two countries will be increased, especially in the trade and economic sectors, Kumar Doval noted.

During the phone call, the Indian side expressed the unflinching assistances of the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that enhanced cooperation in the political, security and economic fields including the development of Chabahar Port and International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has been put at the focal attention of the Indian government.

India believes that deepening relations between Iran and India is in the interests of the two nations and security of the region.

Iran’s top security official, for his part, stressed that Iran and India, as two large countries with ancient civilizations, have high capacities and potentials to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the political and economic fields.

Important projects, especially the development of Chabahar Port, must be implemented in the shortest time possible, Ahmadian underlined.

