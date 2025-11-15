Afghanistan stresses using Iran’s route for trade with world

Afghanistan is expanding the use of trade routes through Iran and Central Asia as border tensions with Pakistan persist as freight increasingly diverted away from Pakistani crossings and ports, he stressed.

The trade value exchanged between Kabul and Islamabad over the past six months hit $1.1 billion while Kabul’s trade value with Iran reached $1.6 billion in the same period, Akhundzada opined.

Iran has deployed upgraded handling equipment and X-ray scanners at Chabahar and is offering Afghan freight a 30 percent reduction in port tariffs, a 75 percent cut in storage fees, and 55 percent off docking charges, he said.

The use of Chabahar Port in Iran has reduced delays and facilitated the transportation of goods, the spokesman underlined.

The facilities at Chabahar have reduced delays and given traders confidence that shipments will not stop when borders close,” Akhundzada added.

