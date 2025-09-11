UN ‘concerned’ over Israeli airstrikes on Yemen

"I can tell you that we know with grave concern the continued Israeli airstrikes that took place today,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

"One of the attacks, the Israeli airstrikes today, came very close to a UN facility, which is obviously of concern to us."

Stressing a cessation of all military activities between the Israeli regime and Yemen, Dujariric urged all sides to respect international humanitarian law and asked for “the avoidance by all to do anything that would escalate tensions in an area where tensions are already pretty highly escalated."

The remarks came after at least 35 people were killed and more than 130 others wounded when Israeli warplanes on Wednesday launched a wave of airstrikes on a medical facility on 60th Street in the southwestern area of the capital Sana'a, the Central Bank headquarters, and a government compound in Jawf’s provincial capital city of al-Hazm.

An unnamed senior Yemeni source revealed to al-Mayadeen television news channel that Israeli strikes also targeted the headquarters of the 26 September media outlet and al-Yemen newspaper, leaving several journalists dead and injured.

The unconventional raids came less than two weeks after an Israeli aerial assault killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and several other ministers in Sana’a on August 28.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have stated unequivocally that they will continue their operations until the Zionist regime ends its genocidal war in Gaza, which has killed at least 64,656 Palestinians—mostly women and children—since October 2023.

MNA/