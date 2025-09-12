Yemen targets Israeli military sites with ballistic missile

In a statement reported by al-Masirah TV, the Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the missile unit fired a supersonic missile, "Palestine 2," hitting a military target in the occupied Negev region on Thursday.

The operation was described as successful, reportedly forcing many settlers to seek shelter.

Saree added that drone units conducted two additional strikes: one on Ramon Airport near Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) using two drones, and another strike on a military target in the Negev with a single drone.

The statement described the attacks as retaliation for Israeli actions in Gaza and for Israeli aggression against its territory.

Saree emphasized Yemen’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and its capacity to respond to Israeli hostilities.

Earlier, a senior Ansarullah official warned that Yemen's retaliatory operations will no longer leave any place safe for the Israeli regime and extremist settlers inside the Israeli-occupied territories.

Abdullah al-Ahnumi, the media relations director of Yemen's Ansarullah, on Thursday stated that the “horrific crime committed by the Zionist regime by targeting citizens in Tahrir Square in the capital Sana’a will not go unanswered.”

He further emphasized that Yemen’s retaliatory strikes will target military bases, airports, settlers' gatherings, and other sensitive sites.

He vowed a swift and appropriate response to the Israeli crimes against the Yemeni nation. "Our response will be to target Zionist gatherings, wherever they are present, whether in settlements, airport lounges, or any other place."

"The enemy must know that the blood of our people is precious and that the shedding of this will trigger stronger reciprocal responses and retaliations," al-Ahnumi emphasized.

The statement comes a day after about three dozen civilians were killed and more than 130 others wounded when Israeli warplanes launched a wave of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sana’a, and the northern province of al-Jawf.

Yemen’s Health Ministry said the raids struck civilian and residential areas, including homes in al-Tahrir neighborhood of Sana’a, a medical facility on 60th Street in the southwest of the city, and a government compound in Jawf’s provincial capital city of al-Hazm on Wednesday.

Civil defense teams were working to extinguish fires caused by the bombardment and pull survivors from the rubble, it added.

An unnamed senior Yemeni source revealed to al-Mayadeen television news channel that Israeli strikes also targeted the headquarters of the 26 September and al-Yemen newspapers, leaving several journalists dead and injured.

Israel has already killed hundreds of journalists during its relentless aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Yemen over the past two years.

The United Nations has also raised alarm over continued Israeli airstrikes in Yemen, expressing concern after the latest attacks struck near one of its offices in the Arab country.

The attacks came days after an Israeli aerial assault killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and several other ministers in Sana’a on August 28.

In light of the worsening genocidal war in Gaza that started in October 2023, Yemeni forces executed a strategic maritime blockade intended to obstruct the delivery of military resources to Israel while urging the global community to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Concurrently, they conducted multiple missile and drone attacks on key targets located in the Israeli-occupied regions, demonstrating their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have stated unequivocally that they will continue their operations until Israel puts an end to its ground and aerial assaults in Gaza.

Israel has killed at least 64,656 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the besieged Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

MNA