All NPT member states entitled to use peaceful nuclear energy

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, who is on a visit to Cairo, met and held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to review bilateral and regional developments.

In this meeting, the two side discussed the process of improving bilateral relations between Iran and Egypt and they emphasized strengthening relations in areas of interest to the two countries, including economic, trade, tourism and cultural fields.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, especially the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Palestine caused by the continued genocide in Gaza, the need to provide humanitarian aid to the people, stopping the genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime and preventing the plan to forcibly displace the people of Gaza from their land.

The two ministers also discussed Iran's nuclear issue. The Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to Iran's principled position in defending its rights and interests under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, described the illegal attacks of the United States and the Zionist regime as a deadly blow to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and reminded the responsibilities of the International Atomic Energy Agency to protect the rights of member states.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also stressed the rights of all NPT member states to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, and praised the responsible approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard, expressing Egypt's readiness to facilitate Iran-Agency interactions.

MNA/