Brazil hosts event in support of Iran, Venezuela, Palestine

At the initiative of the “Front Against Imperialism” in Brazil, an important gathering was held at the Academy of Sciences of São Paulo with the extensive participation of representatives of more than 50 political parties and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from Brazil, Venezuela, Chile and Cuba.

The meeting, which began with respect for the Iranian martyrs of the Israeli-imposed war against Iran, was held under the motto “International Solidarity against Imperialism and for the Sovereignty of Nations”. It examined and condemned the aggressive policies and unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Venezuela, Yemen, Cuba, as well as supporting the struggle of the Palestinian and Lebanese people."

The participants in the meeting issued a joint statement, emphasizing principles such as the right of nations to self-determination, national sovereignty and the fight against the hegemony of great powers.

The statement read “The oppressive sanctions against Iran and Venezuela are a crime against humanity, and we declare our deep solidarity with the people and governments of these countries. "

"Also, defending the resistance of the Palestinian people against the Zionist occupation is a revolutionary and humane duty for all the emancipatory forces of the world."

The participants considered the United States and its allies policies to be the main source of instability in the Middle East and Latin America, calling for an immediate end to the unjust blockade against Cuba and Venezuela.

The gathering was appreciated by the participants as a symbol of solidarity of the global South and strengthening the unity between anti-imperialist movements in the Americas and Asia.

MNA/6589328