4 killed, dozen injured in an attack in occupied Al-Quds

An armed operation targeting settlers at the Ramot junction in occupied Al-Quds killed at least four Israeli settlers and wounded fifteen others, exposing once again the fragility of the Zionist regime’s security apparatus.

Hebrew media reported that two Palestinian gunmen carried out the attack at the Ramot settlement junction north of occupied Al-Quds on Monday.

The attackers opened fire at close range, striking settlers inside a bus and on the roadside, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Initial reports confirmed four settlers were killed, while up to 20 others sustained injuries, with at least six in critical condition.

Israeli emergency services acknowledged several cases of severe wounds, including three in serious condition.

Police of the occupying entity said that both attackers were martyred at the scene, though their identities have not yet been disclosed to media.

Images from the area showed a heavy deployment of occupation forces following the shooting, underscoring heightened fear across the settlement.

