1 killed, 'several' wounded in shooting at New Hampshire

The number of injured in the attack at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua was not immediately clear. Peter Hinckley, a New Hampshire senior assistant attorney general, said some victims were turning up at hospitals after leaving the venue in private vehicles, NBC News reported.

A person of interest, identified only as a man, was detained, Hinckley said at a late-night news conference.

“From investigation, a single adult male entered the club and fired several gunshots,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. “One adult male was shot and killed, and several other people were wounded.”

Formella said there was no threat to the public in the wake of the attack.

Nashua police initially said two shooters were involved but later said that, after reviewing security video, only one person appeared to have opened fire.

Michael Homewood, who was at the venue when the gunfire rang out, said the attack took place during a wedding reception.

“We’re all lucky it only went as far as it did,” Homewood said.

