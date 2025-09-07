Quds Brigades strike occupied territories with 2 rockets

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced that its fighters targeted the Israeli settlement of Netivot with two rockets, declaring the strike part of the ongoing response to the crimes of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Israeli military admitted that two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Netivot, claiming that one was intercepted while the other landed in an open area. Earlier, Israeli media outlets reported that sirens were activated across the so-called "Gaza envelope" and into the western al-Naqab following the launches.

This latest operation comes as Gaza reels from one of the bloodiest weekends in recent weeks. At least 75 Palestinians were martyred within 48 hours: 62 killed on Saturday, including 15 waiting for humanitarian aid, and another 13 on Sunday, among them eight civilians sheltering in al-Farabi School and two children in a displacement tent in Gaza City. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the overall toll of the ongoing war has now surpassed 64,000 martyrs and 162,000 wounded since October 2023, with over 20,000 children killed.

MNA