Footage showed protesters on Saturday marching through the French capital while chanting 'Macron out.' The crowd could also be seen carrying their national flag and banners reading; 'Frexit' and 'stop NATO's warmongers.'

Philippot voiced strong opposition to deploying French troops to Ukraine for a "post-conflict peacekeeping mission," arguing that such a move would risk drawing France into war and endangering its soldiers.

"I don't see what French interest we're defending in Ukraine. We're shooting ourselves in the foot. No, we'll defend the interests of the European oligarchy, the personal interests of Macron and Von der Leyen," he claimed.

Philippot advocated for a cessation of military and financial aid to Kiev as the first steps to be taken by the country's next administration should the French government collapse following the September 8 confidence vote.

"We must leave the European Union and leave NATO. It is the only real, true break necessary to prevent war and move towards peace," he added.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is scheduled to submit his government to a vote of confidence on September 8. Under the French Constitution, a failure to secure parliamentary support would require his resignation and lead to the dissolution of the government.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a Coalition of the Willing meeting to discuss Ukraine's potential "post-conflict security guarantees."

Macron stated that 26 of the 35 countries in attendance had agreed to send troops to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace agreement was in place. However, the president did not disclose the participant countries, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni previously ruled out sending soldiers to Ukraine.

