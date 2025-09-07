Protesters in Paris demand Macron’s resignation

Macron’s approval rating has dropped to the lowest level since he took office in 2017, amid a spiraling budget deficit and growing discontent with his government’s financial policies, RT reported.

Around 80% of French people say they do not trust Macron, according to a poll conducted for Le Figaro and published on Wednesday.

Trust in Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, the fifth to hold the post in less than two years, has also fallen to record lows.

Protesters carried placards reading “Let’s stop Macron, let’s stop the war” and “Frexit,” a French play on Brexit.

The rally was organized by former National Rally politician Florian Philippot and his Euroskeptic party, the Patriots, which opposes arms deliveries to Ukraine and warns against further escalation with Russia.

Left-wing activists and trade unions are planning separate strikes and protests on Wednesday, with the slogan ‘Let’s block everything’.

Bayrou is facing a no-confidence vote on Monday as he seeks support for his proposed budget, with France struggling under a fiscal deficit of 5.8% of GDP – nearly double the EU’s 3% limit. His plan includes cuts to public sector jobs, welfare programs, and pensions, measures the opposition has denounced as prioritizing military spending over social support.

MA/PR