Araghchi stresses broadening ties with Iran's neighbors

Reza Ameri, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Arab Emirates, met with Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and presented a report on the bilateral relations between Iran and the UAE in various fields.

In the meeting, the foreign minister referred to the importance of Iran-UAE bilateral relations, emphasizing the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations with its neighbors and the necessity of strengthening ties between the two countries.

