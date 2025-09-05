Araghchi holds talks with Greece, Slovenia, Sierra Leone FMs

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has held separate phone conversations with his Greek, Slovenian, and Sierra Leonean counterparts regarding bilateral relations and regional and international developments, particularly the recent letter by Britain, Germany, and France to the UN Security Council seeking to revive terminated resolutions against Iran.

Araghchi spoke on Friday with Tanja Fajon, Slovenia’s Foreign Minister; George Gerapetritis, Greece’s Foreign Minister; and Alhaji Timothy Musa Kabba, Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister. All three countries currently serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

During the calls, Araghchi criticized the three European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – France, Germany, and Britain, collectively known as the E3 or European Troika – for submitting a letter to the Security Council to activate the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) of the nuclear deal, also known as the Snapback Mechanism, aiming to reinstate previously terminated resolutions against Iran.

He described the move as “irresponsible,” emphasizing that the Islamic Republic remains committed to the path of diplomacy, is serious in its approach, and resolute in defending its legal rights.

Stressing the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions to disagreements over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, Araghchi called on the Security Council to support diplomacy and prevent illegal actions and further escalation of tensions.

His three counterparts, for their parts, expressed support for diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving international disputes.

On August 28, the European Troika submitted a letter to the UN Security Council to activate the Snapback Mechanism.

