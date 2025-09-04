Yemen launches new missile attack on Israel

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that Yemeni armed forces launched a new missile attack against the occupied territories.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military said in a statement that it had detected and intercepted the missile fired from Yemen.

The statement further claimed that the projectile landed in an area outside the occupied territories.

The Yemeni Army is yet to comment on the reports.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni armed forces launched a missile operation against Israeli targets using two different types of missiles, the Arab state's military spokesperson announced.

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, said the attack involved a Palestine-2 cluster missile and a Zolfiqar missile, which were fired at key sites in Tel Aviv.

He stated that the strikes forced “millions of settlers” to flee into shelters and halted air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport.

Saree added that the operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and as Yemen’s first response to the Israeli aggression against his country.

“The Zionist regime will never experience security and peace,” Saree said, warning that Yemeni operations will intensify in the coming stages.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

