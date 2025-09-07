  1. World
Sep 7, 2025, 7:00 AM

Saudi Arabia launches artillery, missile attack on Yemen

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – The Saudi military launched fresh missile and artillery attacks on residential areas in Yemen’s Saada Province, causing material damage.

According to al-Masirah, the Saudi army on Saturday night once again targeted residential areas in Yemen’s Saada Province with missile and artillery fire.

The attacks struck parts of the border districts of Razih and Ghamr, inflicting financial losses on residents.

Al-Masirah reported that Saudi Arabia almost daily shells the border areas of Saada, putting the lives of civilians at risk.

This comes despite repeated expressions of concern by international organizations over Saudi attacks on civilians and African migrants.

