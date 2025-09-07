Saudi Arabia launches artillery, missile attack on Yemen

According to al-Masirah, the Saudi army on Saturday night once again targeted residential areas in Yemen’s Saada Province with missile and artillery fire.

The attacks struck parts of the border districts of Razih and Ghamr, inflicting financial losses on residents.

Al-Masirah reported that Saudi Arabia almost daily shells the border areas of Saada, putting the lives of civilians at risk.

This comes despite repeated expressions of concern by international organizations over Saudi attacks on civilians and African migrants.

MNA/6581887