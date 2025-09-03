  1. World
Yemeni missile halts Ben Gurion Airport flights

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – A Yemeni missile attack reportedly disrupted the flights at the Israeli Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday.

Hebrew media reported that a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen toward the territory of occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni missile attack activated the sirens in several regions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Zionists have reportedly closed the airspace over Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv as a precaution.

The Yemeni Army is yet to comment on the reports.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

