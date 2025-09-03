Martyring Yemeni officials not to weaken its people’s will

Speaking ahead of the Iranian national Unity Week and the birthday anniversary of Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (S), Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati stated that the epic making of the revolutionary people of Yemen is one of the proud pages of the human history.

Ayatollah Jannati stated that the assassination of brave Yemeni officials will not undermine the strong will of the zealous people of Yemen.

In today's world, the unity and amity of the Islamic Ummah is an undeniable necessity, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Jannati pointed to the tragic events in Palestine, noting that If the unity and amity had been established within the Islamic Ummah, it would not have been possible for the occupying regime of Israel to commit heinous atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza.

The enemies of Islam are the main instigators of divisive behavior among Muslims, and make their utmost effort to sow seeds of discord among the Islamic countries, he added.

Anyone who remains silent in the face of the criminal behavior of this evil regime is an accomplice in its crime and has contributed to the spread of war and inhumane behavior, Ayatollah Jannati stressed.

