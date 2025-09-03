Ben Gurion Airport flights suspended after Yemeni attack

The Israel military said a missile fired from Yemen on Wednesday morning triggered sirens across the center of the occupied territories.

The alerts were sounded across central occupied territories, including in the Tel Aviv area, shortly before 10 a.m local Time.

The Israeli regime's military claimed that the air defense shot down the missile.

However, media reports suggested that the missile attack sent millions of settlers to shelters and suspended flight at the Tel Aviv ben Gurion International Airport.

