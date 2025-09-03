  1. World
Sep 3, 2025, 9:14 PM

Ben Gurion Airport flights suspended after Yemeni attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Media reported on Wednesday a new missile attack from Yemen on the occupied territories and the suspension of flights at Ben Gurion Airport following the attack.

The Israel military said a missile fired from Yemen on Wednesday morning triggered sirens across the center of the occupied territories.

The alerts were sounded across central occupied territories, including in the Tel Aviv area, shortly before 10 a.m local Time.

The Israeli regime's military claimed that the air defense shot down the missile.

However, media reports suggested that the missile attack sent millions of settlers to shelters and suspended flight at the Tel Aviv ben Gurion International Airport.

