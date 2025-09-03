Protests in Al-Quds, Tel Aviv continue against Netanyahu, war

According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV, the Israeli public broadcasting corporation reported that protest demonstrations began on Wednesday morning in al-Quds, demanding an end to the war on Gaza and the return of all Israeli captives held by Hamas, with preparations underway for the protests to continue until next Saturday.

The broadcaster noted that the "Day of Disruption" events are being organized by the captives' families and their support groups, who are calling for an end to the war and for a deal to be reached to bring them home.

The protests were concentrated outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza Street in al-Quds, where demonstrators set up tents and ignited fires in recycling containers to create what they described as a "ring of fire" around the area, causing a blaze to break out just a hundred meters from the official residence of the head of government.

Protesters also rallied in Tel Aviv. The protesting groups were planning to demonstrate at various locations throughout the city, including the Knesset and Gaza Street, and the events were scheduled to conclude with a central march on Saturday evening in Paris Square in Tel Aviv.

Prominent participants and activists leading the protests include Anat Angrest, the mother of captive Matan, Viki Cohen, the mother of captive Nimrod, as well as relatives of soldiers currently serving in the Gaza sector or who were wounded during the war.

In a show of support for the movement, dozens of high-tech companies in Tel Aviv, including Monday, Wix, and Fiverr, have announced they will allow their employees to join the protest encampment. They are providing special buses from the Sarona complex on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. Furthermore, several major investment funds have also joined this initiative.

In response to the protests, police reinforced their presence at the entrances to occupied al-Quds and on major highways as the protests continued to expand in Tel Aviv.

