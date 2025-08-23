Anti-war protests continue in occupied territories

Protests against Netanyahu and the ongoing Gaza war in the occupied territories continued on Saturday. Families of Israeli prisoners and protest groups have increased pressure on the Tel Aviv government to reach a prisoner exchange agreement through holding successive rallies.

This Saturday morning, a group of protesters blocked roads and gathered in front of Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in occupied Quds, demanding an end to the cabinet's inaction on the prisoners' case.

At the same time, Hebrew media reported a rally in front of the home of the Israeli regime's head and the regime's Minister of Transportation in Tel Aviv. Other demonstrations were also held in several cities and major intersections in Tel Aviv.

Families of Israeli prisoners have announced that they will hold other protests in all regions next Tuesday.

