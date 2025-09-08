  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Sep 8, 2025, 4:41 PM

Nepali police fire tear gas at protesters outside parliament

Nepali police fire tear gas at protesters outside parliament

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) –Nepali police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds of young people who tried to break into parliament during a protest on Mon. against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption, authorities said.

Nepal blocked access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, last week after they failed to register with authorities in a crackdown on misuse.

The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

Authorities imposed a curfew around the parliament building after thousands of the protesters tried to enter the legislature by breaking a police barricade.

“We have imposed a curfew which will remain in force until 10 p.m. local time (1615 GMT) to bring the situation under control after protesters began to turn violent,“ Muktiram Rijal, a spokesperson for the Kathmandu district office, Reuters news agency reported.

Police had orders to use water cannons, batons and rubber bullets to control the crowd, Rijal said.

Earlier on Monday, thousands of youths, including students, many in their school or college uniforms and carrying the national flag and placards, were stopped by police who erected a barbed wire barricade, from marching towards the parliament building, where demonstrations are not allowed.

Protesters carried placards carrying slogans such as “Shut down corruption and not social media”, “Unban social media”, and “Youths against corruption”, as they marched through Kathmandu.

MA/PR

News ID 236247

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News