Iran's Taremi officially joins Greece's Olympiacos from Inter

Greek outlet To10 reported that Olympiacos will pay Inter a fee of around €2 million, Therefore, the transfer of Mehdi Taremi to Olympiacos will save Inter Milan €4.62 million in gross wages, local Italian sports media reported on Sunday.

The Iranian national football team striker, who left Tajikistan, where the Iranian team is for CAFA competitions, for Greece after coordinating with the team's head coach, told reporters, "I am very happy to have joined Olympiacos and I would like to meet the fans close up."

"I'm very happy to come to Olympiacos. We know that this is a great team. Olympiacos is a big team with a lot of passionate fans and I'm very happy to meet the fans."

ٌWhile in Athens, he will go undergo his medical tests and then be officially introduced to Olympiacos fans.

The Iranian only just joined Inter last summer. The Nerazzurri signed him on a free transfer after his contract with Porto expired.

However, Taremi never quite lived up to expectations at Inter.