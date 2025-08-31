  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2025, 4:38 PM

Yemeni leader Al-Houthi delivers speech after PM martyrdom

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houti is delivering a speech on Sunday after the martyrdom of Yemeni Prime Minister and some of his cabinet members.

"Zionist enemy continues to commit crimes with no boundaries," said the Yemeni leader Al Houthi at the start of his speech to commemorate the martyrdom of former Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi al-Yafei, for short,  Ahmed al-Rahawi who was assassinated by Israeli regime's airstrikes on Sanaa on Thursday 28 August 2025 alongside a number of his ministers. He was the prime minister of Houthi Ansarullah-led government in Sanaa since 10 August 2024.

"The crime of targeting ministers and officials of the Yemeni government was added to blacklist of Israel's crimes in the region. The Israeli enemy has committed horrific crimes and is martyring the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran, and the children of the Islamic Ummah," the Ansarullah leader added.

This item is being updated...

