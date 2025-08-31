Ghalibaf reacts to Israeli assassination of Yemeni ministers

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, sent a message expressing condolences on the martyrdom of Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahwi, Prime Minister of Yemen, and several ministers of the country’s government.

He stated that the assassination of the Prime Minister of the friendly and brotherly country of Yemen, martyr Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahwi, along with a number of other Yemeni ministers, in a terrorist and aggressive attack by the Zionist regime, once again revealed the Zionists' vile and evil nature in committing crimes.

Ghalibaf added that this cowardly act symbolizes a crime against humanity targeting a nation and its legitimate political structures for defending the oppressed Palestinian people and their freedom-seeking aspirations. It is yet another clear evidence of the inhumane crimes and global threats posed by the murderous Israeli regime.

Certainly, he said, such criminal actions will bring no outcome other than the anger and hatred of Muslims and freedom-seeking people worldwide toward the genocidal Zionist regime.

MNA/6575298