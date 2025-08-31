Kallas says EU won't agree to sanction 'Israel'

European Union foreign ministers were deeply shplit Saturday over the war in Gaza, with some calling for the EU to apply strong economic pressure on Israel while others made clear they were unwilling to go that far, according to a report by Reuters.

“We are divided about this issue,” Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said as she arrived for a meeting with the ministers in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

“If you don’t have a unified voice… on this topic, we don’t have a voice on the global scene. So that’s definitely very problematic,” she said.

Kallas said she was “not very optimistic” that ministers could agree on a proposal she described as lenient — as it is less severe than other options — to curb Israeli access to an EU research-funding program.

The Zionist Israeli regime has recently approved a plan to take over Gaza City in the north of the Gaza Strip despite international outcry for a ceasefire with Hamas.

MNA