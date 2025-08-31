IRGC strongly condemns heinous crimes of Israel against Yemen

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC said that the resilient nation of Yemen will give a crushing and regretful response to the criminal Zionist regime for its crimes committed against Yemeni people.

IRGC emphasized that the resistant nation of Yemen, relying upon its faith in God, will and taking advantage of support of the freedom-seeking nations throughout the world, will deliver a crushing and regretful response to the criminal Zionist regime.

The recent crime of the racist Zionist regime in attacking Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, which led to the martyrdom of " Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi” the prime minister of Yemen and a number of his ministers is a clear war crime committed by the Israeli regime against humanity and a clear example of state terrorism and the savage and inhuman nature of this criminal regime, the IRGC statement added.

"Contrary to what the Zionists and their backers think, these crimes will not only weaken the revolutionary will of Yemeni people in their resistance against the occupiers and arrogant powers, but instead the pure blood of the martyrs of this heinous crime will further ignite the flames of anger in the region more than ever," the statement added.

IRGC announced, “We firmly declare that we stand by the oppressed nations of the region, especially the history-making nations of Palestine and Yemen, and we will spare no effort to confront the occupying regime of Israel and its supporters.”

The Yemeni government confirmed on Saturday the martyrdom of Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the prime minister, and a number of his ministers in the Israeli regime's airstrikes on Thursday.

MA/6575862