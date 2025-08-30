Intl. Conference on Israeli State Terrorism by Iranian Inst.

The conference provided a platform for a multi-faceted critique of Israeli policies and their international backing.

The event featured analyses on international law, media representation, geopolitical responses, and the prevailing double standards in defining terrorism. Speakers unanimously argued that Israel's actions against Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran constitute a form of state-sponsored terrorism that is often shielded from accountability by powerful Western interests.

The conference began with a speech by Seyyed Mohammad Javad Hasheminejad, Secretary General of the Habilian Association. In his opening remarks, he honored the memory of the martyred nuclear scientists, the innocent women and children who were victims of the recent attacks by the Zionist regime, and all the country's martyrs of assassination.

Subsequently, Dr. Seyyed Hossein Mousavifar, Assistant Professor of International Law at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, provided a precise legal analysis of the Zionist regime's actions against Gaza and Iran. Citing the principles of international law, he described these actions as a clear example of the blatant violation of fundamental principles such as proportionality and distinction in the use of military force.

Next, Giulio Chinnapi, an Italian geopolitical analyst and author of the "World Politics" blog, analyzed the positions of Western and Arab governments, as well as international organizations, regarding the Zionist regime's aggressions against Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon. He assessed the lack of accountability for the Zionist regime as stemming from the geopolitical alliances and strategic interests of major powers.

Furthermore, Ursula Asta, a distinguished Argentinian journalist and member of the editorial board of Radio Gráfica, as the next speaker, examined the role of mainstream Western media. According to her, these media outlets, by systematically justifying the actions of the Zionist regime and treating its victims inhumanely, have become a tool for psychological warfare. Asta then presented strategies to counter this one-sided narrative and provide a more balanced picture to global public opinion.

Finally, Muhammad Murtaza, a Pakistani geopolitical analyst and Senior Researcher at the Pak Institute for Peace Studies, addressed the issue of the West's double standards in labeling terrorism. He posed the fundamental question: Why are the violent actions of non-state groups immediately labeled as terrorism, while similar or more severe actions by the Zionist regime are justified under the framework of "self-defense"? Murtaza cited the role of Zionist lobbies in shaping Western foreign policy as a key factor in creating this double standard.

Habilian Association stated that the aim of holding this meeting was to create international solidarity and form a more cohesive intellectual front among experts and researchers to counter the state terrorism of the Zionist regime and its supporters. It was announced that the full video of this meeting and the texts of the speeches will be published soon.

MNA/