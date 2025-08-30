Hamas hails European condemnation of Israeli crimes in Gaza

In a statement, the movement described the position as “a significant addition to the growing wave of international condemnations and calls to halt the aggression, genocide, and starvation being inflicted on the Palestinian people.”

According to Al Mayadeen, Hamas further called on European nations and the international community at large to translate these positions into concrete actions, urging the imposition of deterrent punitive measures to stop what it described as crimes of genocide, starvation, and ongoing violations committed by the Israeli occupation in blatant defiance of international law.

The foreign ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain issued a strong condemnation of the latest Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, denouncing both the intensification of military operations and the announcement of a permanent presence in Gaza City.

In their joint statement, the ministers warned that the escalation places captives at greater risk while causing the intolerable killing of Palestinian civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. They stressed that the forced displacement of Palestinians represents a flagrant violation of international law.

MNA