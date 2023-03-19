Iran, China, Russia in same league to ensure marine security

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani told Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam television news network on Saturday that Iranian, Chinese and Russian forces jointly practiced exercises during the 2023 Marine Security Belt naval war game, and this proved the high level of cooperation among the participants.

He said Iranian naval forces, together with their Chinese and Russian counterparts, exchanged operational and tactical experiences throughout the war game.

“This indicates that there exists the potential in the [West Asia] region for the neighboring countries to come together, guarantee regional security as their main priority, safeguard it, push trans-regional forces out and make them get deployed in areas close to the boundaries of their respective countries,” Irani said.

The 2023 Marine Security Belt naval war game ended in the northern tip of the Indian Ocean on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the drills, the Iranian Navy commander said more countries will take part in the exercise next year.

“Our neighbors have now realized the differences, and know which country is a well-wisher and a brotherly one,” the commander stated.

Irani also hailed the Iranian, Chinese and Russian naval forces for great tactical coordination in the war game.

MNA/PR