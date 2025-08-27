IAEA chief meets with top US diplomat to discuss Iran

In a post on his X account, Grossi wrote that he had held a meeting with Rubio earlier on Wednesday.

"Timely and important exchange with @StateDept’s @SecRubio @marcorubio today in Washington, D.C." said Grossi in his post.

He added that they discussed "IAEA’s work in Iran & Ukraine and strong US–IAEA cooperation as nuclear innovation advances."

The IAEA chief further expressed to the United States for its contribution. "Grateful for 🇺🇸 continued support to our mission for peace," he said.

MNA