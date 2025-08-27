Annunciation Catholic School shooting in US leaves casualties

Police responded to an active shooter incident at a Catholic school in south Minneapolis on Wednesday, with sources confirming there are multiple victims and that the shooter is now dead.

Crews at the scene reported seeing a large number of ambulances, according to CBS. Sources told ABC News that there are multiple victims from a shooting that took place during morning drop-off at Annunciation Catholic school in Minneapolis.

The city of Minneapolis’s official X account said there is “no active threat to the community at this time” as of 10:29am EST.

“The shooter is contained. Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims – W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave,” the city wrote.

The suspect is reportedly dead, according to Fox 9. The outlet also reported that the first call to law enforcement went through at 8.27am local time, shortly after a mass for students was slated to kick off at 8.15am.

The police department from Richfield, a suburb that borders Minneapolis, told Fox 9 there were 20 victims. It was unclear how many, if any, were dead.

“A man dressed in all black and armed with a rifle was reported at the scene,” the Richfield police department said.

Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, said he’d been “briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic school” on Wednesday morning and would “continue to provide updates as we get more information”.

“The [Bureau of Criminal Apprehension] and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” he wrote on X.

Minneapolis’s mayor, Jacob Frey, said he is “monitoring reports of horrific violence in south Minneapolis” and the “emergency response team has been activated”. Frey was also at the scene at around 10:15am EST.

MNA