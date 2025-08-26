Iran amb., Russian dep. defense min. discuss military coop.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin has discussed with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali the issues of international and regional security, including in the South Caucasus, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

"On August 26, a meeting was held between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali. During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of pertinent issues of bilateral military cooperation and the prospects of their implementation. They also exchanged opinions on the key issues of international and regional security, including touching on the situation in the South Caucasus region," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized that the senior Russian military official thanked Jalali for his major contribution to the development of Russian-Iranian ties. In turn, the Iranian envoy noted the active dynamics and diversity of Russian-Iranian interaction in the military field.

"The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and trust as well as confirmed the mutual intention to further develop strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

