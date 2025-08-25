Taiwan seeks mass production of military drones

Taiwan has announced that, in line with strengthening its defense capabilities, it plans to produce or procure from local manufacturers about 50,000 fully indigenous military drones over the next two years.

A senior Taiwanese defense official, speaking to local media on condition of anonymity, stressed that the experience of the Ukraine war has shown drones play a vital role in modern warfare and that Taiwan’s armed forces must adapt to this reality.

He added that for the first time, specialized drone training has been added to the basic military training program, while domestic technology companies have been mobilized to meet the military’s needs for advanced drone design and production.

According to AFP, the initiative is part of Taiwan’s broader effort to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and enhance defense self-sufficiency.

MNA/